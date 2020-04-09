|
Craig E. Zuber, Sr., 73, of Centre Twp., passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Carol A. (Rice) Zuber. They were married July 22, 1989 and celebrated 30 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his first wife: Carol A. (Pauley) Zuber, died July 11, 1981. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John Zuber and Dorothy (Dorman) Barrett. He worked for 30 years between the former Parrish Press Steel and DANA Corporation, retiring in 1995. He served as the grievance man for the Union while working. Craig enjoyed hunting and fishing. Nothing meant more to him than finishing his outdoor work and then relaxing in his shed with his wife and having a beer. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Craig E. Zuber, Jr., husband of Melissa, Bulls Gap, TN; a daughter: Tammy J. (Zuber) wife of William Bedard, San Diego, CA; two step-sons: Robert E. Rice, Jr., Wernersville, and Daniel A. Rice, Sr., Yankton, SD; a step-daughter: Bonnie Lou (Rice) wife of Edward Trego, Landisburg, PA; three grandchildren: Desiree, Kalie, and Jani; three great-grandchildren; and 8 step-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers: Jack Barrett, Mark and Ricky Zuber; and two sisters: Sherry wife of Loren Doty, and Gayle Moyer. He was predeceased by his step-father: Jack Barrett; and his step-mother: Ethel Zuber. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020