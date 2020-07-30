1/1
Craig J. Hayden
Craig J. Hayden Craig J. Hayden, 69, of Sinking Spring, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Tracey L. (Gehman) Hayden, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage on June 4th. Craig, a son of the late Lewis S. and Delores (Azar) Hayden, was born in Philadelphia. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Collin Hayden, Dan Hayden, and Michael Hayden; two brothers, Ronald and Scott Hayden; two sisters, Donna Nestor, and Diane Delooff; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was an Army Veteran. Services will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
