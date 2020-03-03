|
Craig S. Ebert, 68, of Lenhartsville, passed away March 2, 2020. He was the husband of Rosyln A. (Stauffer) Ebert. Born in Allentown the son of Jeanette (Levan) Ebert. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School and Kutztown University. Craig was a veteran having served in the Army. In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by sisters: Charlotte Cronrath of Kutztown, Claudia DeLong of Mertztown, Connie Fenstermacher of Kutztown, brother Clyde of Alaska and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Clair Ebert. Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 11AM in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., visitation with the family 10AM until time of service. Interment Berks County Memorial Gardens.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020