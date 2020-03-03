Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig S. Ebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig S. Ebert Obituary
Craig S. Ebert, 68, of Lenhartsville, passed away March 2, 2020. He was the husband of Rosyln A. (Stauffer) Ebert. Born in Allentown the son of Jeanette (Levan) Ebert. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School and Kutztown University. Craig was a veteran having served in the Army. In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by sisters: Charlotte Cronrath of Kutztown, Claudia DeLong of Mertztown, Connie Fenstermacher of Kutztown, brother Clyde of Alaska and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Clair Ebert. Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 11AM in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., visitation with the family 10AM until time of service. Interment Berks County Memorial Gardens.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -