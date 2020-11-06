1/
Craig Sands
1954 - 2020
Craig A. Sands, 66 of Spring Twp., passed away on November 5th in his residence. He was the husband of Denise M. (Moorman) Sands for 42 years. Born in Reading, PA., he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Lou (Giles) Sands. Craig graduated from Wilson High School, and worked in Plant Operations at Western Electric. Craig served his community as a firefighter with the West Lawn Fire Department for 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and volunteering at the Reading Area Firefighters Museum. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kristin (Sands) and Jesse West, Hollywood, MD, Christopher and Melissa Sands, Wernersville, PA; Grandchildren, Emily West, Logan and Dillon Sands,; brother in law, Jim and his wife Janet Moorman, Tallahassee, FL,; sister, Lori Ache, Schuylkill Haven, PA; brother, Jay Sands, Ohio. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Rt 61 Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Reading Area Firefighters Museum in Craig’s honor. Online photos and memories can be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
