Craig Seidel


1944 - 2019
Craig Seidel Obituary

Craig Grant Seidel, 75, formerly of

Temple, died Friday, August 9, 2019, in Spruce Manor Nursing Facility, West

Reading, of complications associated with multiple sclerosis.

He was the husband of the late Pil Y.

"Susie" Seidel, who died November 24, 2004.

Born in West Reading, March 6, 1944, he was the son of the late J. Donald Seidel and Dorothy E. (Jablonski) Deppen. He attended Reading High School with the class of 1962. Craig served four years in the Air Force on Guam and at Edwards AFB, CA, as an aircraft instrument technician. His interest in trains and planes led him to complete an

apprenticeship program with the Reading Company as an electrician working in Reading and Wayne Junction for the railroad, and he carried a civilian pilot's license for several years. In later years he worked for Reading Tube, Wetterau Foods, Can Corporation of America and Quadrant Plastics in plant maintenance until 1999.

Craig is survived by his brother, Jeffrey D. Seidel,

husband of JoAnna E., Reading; nephew, Trevor C. Seidel, Exeter; a sister, Marilyn L. Seidel; and stepmother, Anna R. Seidel, both of West Lawn; and a brother LeRoy L. Deppen Jr.

The family extends a sincere thank you to the employees of Compassus Hospice and everyone at the Spruce Manor facility whose efforts support a resident's day.

At Craig's request services will be private at the

convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019
