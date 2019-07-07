Craig Allan Shollenberger, 65, passed away on July 2, 2019, quietly at his home

after losing his fight with cancer.

Craig was born on July 30, 1953, to

Marguerite and Kenneth Shollenberger. Craig graduated from Michigan State with a master's degree in urban planning. He worked for Air Products as a corporate paralegal.

Craig enjoyed the outdoor life and was an avid

environmentalist who kept fit with daily workouts at the gym. He loved to read, ski, ride bike, travel and photograph landscapes. Craig was loved for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor, as well as his fondness for old folks and dogs.

Craig is survived by his father, Kenneth; and his two

sisters, Carol Adam, wife of Allen Adam, Brighton,

Michigan; and Cynthia Zerr, wife of Dwight Zerr, Hamburg, Pa.; and nieces, Melissa Stapinski and Laura Miller.

He was predeceased by his mother, Marguerite

Shollenberger.

At Craig's request, there will be no public services. In keeping with his giving nature, Craig has donated his body for the advancement of medical research.



