1/1
Craig Stoudt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig A. Stoudt, 64, of Reading, passed away June 29, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of Ruth M. (Kopsell) Ramsey, wife of George E. Ramsey, West Lawn and the late Harry L. Stoudt. He was employed as a submarine fabricator in CT. Craig was a U.S. Army veteran. He was very talented and creative including his green thumb and passion for gardening and landscaping as well as planting floral arrangements. Craig was an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his sister, Donna M., wife of Kevin Galczynski, Reading; two nephews, Tyler, husband of Shelby, and their children, Peyton and Madilynn and Griffin, companion of Samantha, and his son, Brycen; and one niece, Jodi Ramsey, daughter of Connie Ramsey. He was also survived by his companion, Bobbi Weidner, with whom he resided. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with inurnment to follow with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 33 South 11th St., Reading, PA 19602. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved