Craig Stoudt

Craig A. Stoudt, 64, of Reading, passed away June 29, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was the son of Ruth M. (Kopsell) Ramsey, wife of George E. Ramsey, West Lawn and the late Harry L. Stoudt. He was employed as a submarine fabricator in CT. Craig was a U.S. Army veteran. He was very talented and creative including his green thumb and passion for gardening and landscaping as well as planting floral arrangements. Craig was an avid NASCAR fan. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his sister, Donna M., wife of Kevin Galczynski, Reading; two nephews, Tyler, husband of Shelby, and their children, Peyton and Madilynn and Griffin, companion of Samantha, and his son, Brycen; and one niece, Jodi Ramsey, daughter of Connie Ramsey. He was also survived by his companion, Bobbi Weidner, with whom he resided. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with inurnment to follow with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 33 South 11th St., Reading, PA 19602. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
