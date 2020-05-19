Craig Hyden “Doc” Wolf, 74 years, of Pennside, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The husband of Susan M. (Ertel) Wolf, they celebrated 41 (he would say "blissful") years of marriage. He was born in Reading, PA, the son of William H. (deceased) and Eleanor R. Wolf. Craig was a graduate of Reading High School, class of 1963. He then proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After his service, he joined the Pennsylvania State Police and worked undercover in the narcotics division. He retired from the PSP after 25 years to command the Drug Task Force in Lancaster County. His goal during his service was to make communities safer for all. When he retired from law enforcement, Craig spent the next 16 years at Lancaster Women’s and Babies Hospital working in security and giving loads of stuffed teddy bears away to the new life leaving the hospital. Outside of work, Craig spent every other minute he had with his family and friends. He was a Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Pop Pop, neighbor, friend, and everyone’s biggest cheerleader. Despite the hard and difficult work he did in law enforcement, every bone in his body was sentimental. Craig made you feel special. He was fiercely loyal (as a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan it’s in the DNA), celebrated everyones' achievements big or small, was the first (and last) person on the dance floor, loved a good "dad" joke, and let everyone know they were "First Place" in his heart. He was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Church as a Eucharistic Minister and usher. Craig volunteered for many church functions from pouring a beer for you at the bazaar, setting up event spaces, or cutting the grass. He could cut grass with the best of them - you just wouldn’t ask him to edge your lawn if you liked your ankles. He would tell you with a big grin, "A wide edge is a happy edge." Craig coached soccer and was a member of the "Over the Hill Gang" with Mt. Penn Soccer Club. He was a youth soccer referee. He would volunteer his time at his daughters’ swim meets. Craig coached CYO volleyball at SCS, girls high school volleyball at Central Catholic High School, and was President and a coach at X-Court Volleyball Club. He was a long time member, and well past the time his daughters graduated, of Central Catholic’s Boosters Club. He has so many fond memories working at Shemanski Stadium and Hill Road gym making sure all the students and athletes had what they needed. He formed more bonds than most people meet in a lifetime. He had so many members in his Brotherhood, from his professional and personal life, that he considered family. He met you, was instantly invested in you, and always without judgment. If there is anything his family and friends have learned from his very full life was the importance of showing up for those who needed help. He spent his entire life being of service to others and his community and for that his daughters and grandchildren have learned so much from his example. Craig is survived by his mother, Eleanor R. Wolf and his sister, Marjorie Wolf both of Muhlenberg; his (he would say "beautiful") wife Susan M. (Ertel) Wolf of Pennside; his daughters: Lauren E. Wolf of Belmar, NJ, Megan K. (Wolf) wife of Robert Kilmurray of Point Pleasant, NJ, and Alison M. Wolf, of Exeter, PA; and his grandchildren: Nolan Wolf, Charlotte Stacherski, Madison Stacherski, and Ryann Kilmurray. Craig was preceded in death by his father, William H. Wolf. A drive-through viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, beginning at 1:00 pm, at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Chapel, Mt. Penn. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606 or American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 19 to May 20, 2020.