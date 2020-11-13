Creeda D. (Bensinger) Kurowski Creeda D. (Bensinger) Kurowski, 76, passed away November 11, 2020, in her Shillington residence. Her husband, George J. “Slug” Kurowski, Jr., died on July 29, 2017. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Francis C. and Catherine (Rudolph) Bensinger. Creeda was a 1962 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by A.W. Golden as a secretary for over 20 years. Creeda enjoyed bingo, trips to the beach, going to Vegas with her girlfriends and testing her luck at the casinos. She was a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She had a passion for beauty and always took care of herself. Creeda lived and appreciated each day to the fullest. She adored her dog, Jessie and treated him like her child. She lived a selfless life and touched the hearts of each and every person she met. She will be missed dearly; the world was a better place because she was in it. Creeda is survived by three sons: George F. “Slugger”, husband of Amanda N. Kurowski, Timothy J., husband of Stephanie Kurowski and Keith A., husband of Lesley Kurowski, all of Shillington. One brother, Bud, husband of Judy Bensinger, West Reading; two sisters, Jacquline, widow of Jim Guiles, Wyomissing and Marilyn, wife of Ronald Hafer, Shillington and four grandchildren: Emily Hammer, Cassidy Kurowski, Natalie Kurowski and Ava Kurowski, also survives her. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 11a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Due to COVID, facemasks are required, and Webcasting will be available. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 102454, Atlanta, GA 30368-2454. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.