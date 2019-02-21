Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crystal (Holderman) Zettlemoyer.

Crystal A. "Pinky" Zettlemoyer, 31, of

Albany Township, passed away on February 19, 2019, in her residence of natural causes.

She was the wife of Bryan D. Zettlemoyer. They were married on July 25, 2014, and celebrated 4 years of marriage.

Born in Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of Roger L. Holderman, husband of Ernestine Archuleta Holderman, Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Betty J. (Haraschak) Letinski, wife of Shannon Letinski, Weatherly, Pa. She graduated from

Central High School, Cheyenne, Wyo., in 2005. She was currently employed with Met-Ed in the customer service department since September 2018. She enjoyed crocheting, music, camping, hiking and the outdoors. She also enjoyed motorcycles, Mopar's and the game Dragon's Edge. Crystal was a great mother to her children.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is a son, Lucas B. Zettlemoyer, age 3, at home; a stepson, Joseph J. Zettlemoyer, age 9, at home; 3 brothers: Alan Fisher, and Aaron and Matthew Holderman; a sister, Sara Holderman; her aunt, who was like a mother to her, Renae (DeBise) Rupp; numerous other aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Mary Haraschak; and paternal grandmother, Lois J. Garcia. She is also survived by Bryan's side of the family.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather

Joseph Haraschak; and her uncle, Rick Haraschak.

A viewing will be held Monday, February 25, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg, PA 19526 (Off-street parking in rear). For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com



