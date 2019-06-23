Cullen Miles Dewire, beloved 20 month-old son of Timothy J., and Amber M. (Minnich) Dewire, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, as a result of a sudden tragic accident.

Born in Allentown, he was a beautiful young boy who was a lover of lights, enjoyed pointing out anything that had a motor and always loved to smile. He was an inquisitive little boy who had a sweet spirit. He'll be remembered for being so kind, gentle and loving. His

family enjoyed calling him "Cullen Smiles."

In addition to his parents, Cullen is survived by his infant brother, Declan James Dewire, at home; maternal grandparents, S. Scott and Lisa A. (Rothrock) Minnich, Tilden Twp.; paternal grandparents, Jeffrey J. and Sharon M. (Heisler) Dewire, Bethlehem; aunts: Erika, Jessica,

Candace and Lydia; uncles: Thomas, Shawn and Micah; and cousins, Luca and Little Baby Girl Rich. Cullen is also

survived by many generations of loving grandparents.

A memorial celebration of Cullen's life will be held

Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. from The Bridge Church, 3561 Old 22, Hamburg, PA 19526. A visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Schuylkill

County Child Evangelism Fellowship, 711 Deep Creek Road, Hegins, PA 17938, or American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 or The Gideons International Processing

Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is honored to assist the family during this most difficult time. For

online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



