Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
Curtis Daub Obituary

Curtis L. "Curt" Daub Sr., 75, of

Maxatawny Township, died suddenly on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Judith C. (Hoch) Daub.

Born in Windsor Township, Curt was a son of the late Harold R. Daub Sr. and Viola E. (Blatt) Daub. He was a 1962 graduate of Kutztown Area High School. Curt retired from The Borough of Kutztown, after working as the maintenance mechanic for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked as a Mechanic for DESCCO Design and

Construction, Fleetwood, W.E. Yoder Inc., Kutztown, and Penske Truck Leasing, Allentown.

Curt was a member of Kutztown and Kempton Fire

Companies, National Street Rod Association, and the NRA. He also was a member of the Rawd of Die Pennsylfawnisch Deitsch Fersommling fun Baerricks Kounty (Berks County Assembly) and attended Grundsow Lodge meetings in Kutztown. A jack-of-all trades, Curt enjoyed building and fixing things, especially street rods. He was an

accomplished guitar player and entertainer; playing in

several local bands including Country Express for 25 years, and Borderline for 10 years. After a 10-year hiatus Curt took up entertaining with karaoke, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

In addition to his wife Judy, Curt is survived by his two children, Curtis L. "Curt" Daub, Jr., Easton; and Lana L. (Daub), wife of Nelson B. Snyder, Kutztown; five

grandchildren: Kathryn and Joshua Snyder and Alyssa,

Tyler and Aleah Daub; two sisters, Anita Zimmerman,

Womelsdorf; and Nancy Jane Yearta, Lincolnton, N.C.

In addition to his parents, Curt was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Daub Jr., Marvin Daub, Kenneth Daub and Glenn Daub.

A funeral to celebrate Curt's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, Pa., with Reverend Paul Buzzard officiating. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Family is

requesting a special "Street Rod Send Off" procession to the cemetery and encourages anyone to bring their rods.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday morning, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

The family requests contributions be made in Curt's memory to The National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA, 22030 or online at www.donate.nra.org.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
