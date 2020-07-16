Curtis E. Lash Curtis E. Lash, Sr., 93, of Lower Heidelberg Twp., passed away in his residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was the husband of Irene M. (Henn) Lash, who died October 16, 2017. Born in West Hamburg, he was the youngest child of the late Clarence and Kate (Moyer) Lash. Curtis attended Hamburg Schools. He first worked in a foundry and then was owner and operator of Lash Bros. Used Cars, West Lawn. Curtis was an insurance agent from 1969 until retiring in 1988. After his retirement, he worked as an aide for the Fleetwood School District. He enjoyed playing golf following his retirement. Curtis was a member of St. John’s (Gernant’s) Church, Ontelaunee Twp., and was known for seating people at the church dinners. He was an active member of his community. Curtis was a member of the Central Berks Lions Club, Centerport, where he was a Deputy District Governor of Lions International, and a member of Leesport Fire Company. He was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan, as well as high school sports. He enjoyed entertaining residents of Senior Living Centers with his guitar playing, songs, and jokes. Curtis also enjoyed family gatherings and traveling abroad. Curtis is survived by his three sons: Curtis E. Lash, Jr., and his wife Donna, Hamburg; Keith A. Lash, and his wife Linda, Bern Twp.; and Craig A. Lash, and his wife Diane, Bern Twp.; seven grandchildren: Timothy, Jennifer, Karen, Curtis III, Barrett, Jeremy and Jason; and ten great-grandchildren: Olivia, Camilla, Dylan, Evan, Braiden, Emily, Vivian, Clayton, Carter, and Elizabeth. He is also survived by one brother: Raymond Lash, Lancaster Co. Curtis was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am from St. John’s (Gernant’s) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Twp. The family requests that guests wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John’s (Gernant’s) Church, 13 Gernant’s Road, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements.