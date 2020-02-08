|
Curtis S. Huie, 79, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Eileen L. (Hildenbrand) Huie, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage on Dec. 24. Curtis, a son of the late George E. Huie and Mary (Lamm) Huie-Bomberger, was born in Shillington. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Shelley B., wife of Kerry Dissinger, Charlotte, NC, and Sean C. Huie, husband of Toni, Myerstown; two brothers, Bruce C. Huie, husband of Susan, and Dale L. Huie, husband of Barbara, Reinholds; and a grandson, Chase D. Huie. He was a 1958 graduate of Wilson High School and retired in 2002 after 34 years at Carpenter Technologies. Curtis was an Army Veteran, having served during Vietnam. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
