1/1
Curtis P. Ohlinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis P. Ohlinger Curtis P. Olinger, 87, of Fleetwood, passed away peacefully on July 28, in the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his family. Curt shared 61 years of marriage with his wife Hulda R. (Leibensperger) Olinger. Born July 4, 1933 in Richmond Township, he was the son of the late Paul and Alice (Moyer) Olinger. He graduated from Fleetwood High School (Class of 1951) and Franklin and Marshall College. Curt worked in the heating systems industry for many years. He was employed as a combustion engineer with Carpenter Technology Corporation, retiring in 1999. Curt served on the Ruscombmanor Township Planning Commission for many years. Curt had a dry sense of humor, which served him well during family game nights. Spending time with his kids and grandkids was very special to him. He made many lasting memories of time spent at the Outer Banks, mini-golfing, dining out, attending baseball games, countless school events, sports competitions and birthday/holiday celebrations. He was also a loyal Eagles fan. Curt is survived by: his son Craig, husband of Christine (Lowther), Silver Spring, MD; his daughter Susan Garnier, wife of Stephen, Leesburg, VA; and grandchildren Amanda (Garnier) Gonnella, wife of Paul, Douglas Olinger, Emily Garnier, Mark Olinger, and Tim Garnier. Also surviving are brothers Harold and Warren. His brothers Lloyd and Arlan are deceased. A family service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s U.C.C., 5 W. Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Curtis and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved