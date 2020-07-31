Curtis P. Ohlinger Curtis P. Olinger, 87, of Fleetwood, passed away peacefully on July 28, in the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his family. Curt shared 61 years of marriage with his wife Hulda R. (Leibensperger) Olinger. Born July 4, 1933 in Richmond Township, he was the son of the late Paul and Alice (Moyer) Olinger. He graduated from Fleetwood High School (Class of 1951) and Franklin and Marshall College. Curt worked in the heating systems industry for many years. He was employed as a combustion engineer with Carpenter Technology Corporation, retiring in 1999. Curt served on the Ruscombmanor Township Planning Commission for many years. Curt had a dry sense of humor, which served him well during family game nights. Spending time with his kids and grandkids was very special to him. He made many lasting memories of time spent at the Outer Banks, mini-golfing, dining out, attending baseball games, countless school events, sports competitions and birthday/holiday celebrations. He was also a loyal Eagles fan. Curt is survived by: his son Craig, husband of Christine (Lowther), Silver Spring, MD; his daughter Susan Garnier, wife of Stephen, Leesburg, VA; and grandchildren Amanda (Garnier) Gonnella, wife of Paul, Douglas Olinger, Emily Garnier, Mark Olinger, and Tim Garnier. Also surviving are brothers Harold and Warren. His brothers Lloyd and Arlan are deceased. A family service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s U.C.C., 5 W. Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Curtis and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
.