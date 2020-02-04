|
|
Curtis Roy Potts Curtis Roy Potts, 82, formerly of Brecknock Twp., Berks Co., PA, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Berkshire Center. Born in Brecknock Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Charles S. and the late Mary F. (Kline) Potts. Curtis was a self-employed carpenter and cabinet maker for most of his life. He was in the US Air Force Reserves and was a life member of the USAFR 148th Fighter Squadron. He enjoyed going to antique car shows and building model cars. Surviving Curtis are: 3 nephews: John Dawson, husband of Kelly of Birdsboro, PA, Robert Potts of Morgantown, PA, Mark C. Potts of Flying Hills, PA; 1 niece: Jodi Herbert, wife of Gary of Exeter Twp., PA; and 1 grandnephew: Jonathan Potts of Muhlenberg Twp., PA. He was predeceased by 2 brothers: Donovan Potts and Charles Potts and 1 sister: Flora Potts. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 at 11:00am. There will be a visitation from 10:00am-11:00am before the service on Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family in St. John’s Cemetery. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020