Curtis H. Rader, 96, husband of Fay (Schwager) Rader, of Bechtelsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Pennsburg Manor. Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Annie (Deysher) and Norman Rader. Curtis attended Boyertown Area High School. He then went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was employed by Doehler Jarvis as a quality control engineer for 41 years. Curtis was a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Boyertown. Curtis was a member of Pike Township Sportsman’s Club and Bechtelsville Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working outside, but his true love were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Nadine K. Lydic; two grandsons, Kurt A. Lydic, husband of Jamie; and Jeffrey A. Lydic; two great-granddaughters, Anna and Hailey; one great-grandson, Jacoby; and one brother, Gary L. Rader, husband of Betty. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ernest and Warren; and one sister, Mamie Kriebel. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Curtis’s memory to the or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of the arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020