Cynthia Lynn Battle, 57, of Reading, Pa., went home to be with the Lord and received her angel wings on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of James E. Battle, to whom she was married for 26 years. Cynthia was born on January 19, 1963 to Elizabeth (Davies) Bell and David V. Davies Jr. After graduating from Reading High School in 1981, she went on to become employed by Sodexo for 35 years in the hospitality industry as a cook. She retired from Sodexo as a Manager. After a brief retirement, Cynthia became employed at the Hope Rescue Mission as Manager of the kitchen. Cynthia worked at the Hope Rescue Mission until her passing. Cooking was her passion, and she enjoyed helping people every day. She took great pride in her work, and she was a perfectionist. In addition to her cooking, Cynthia was known for her kind heart and giving spirit. She was referred to by many in the community as Aunt Cindy because of her ever lasting effect on the lives of so many people. Cynthia was also a member of Zion Baptist Church. She provided hospitality service at the church in the kitchen as well. Cynthia and James share a stepson, Jason Michael Edward Battle; and foster son, Mason Mossman. Cynthia will also be missed by two grandchildren, Stephan Battle and Desiree Battle, of Virginia. Cynthia is also survived by Bonus Mom, Carolyn Davies; two brothers, David V. Davies III and Walter Wright; a special aunt, a dear friend and sister, Rose M. Battle, wife of Kerry Evans; three nieces that were her heart: Rosalie Evans, Kayla Davies and Kylee Davies; two nephews, David Davies IV and Maurice Battle; two special cousins, Stephanie Burnett (Owning, Md.) and Sherry Wells (Roanoke, Texas); and special friends, Cherise Dunbar and the Liggs family. Cynthia will also be missed by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and life long friends as well. Cynthia was predeceased by her loving grandfather, David V. Davies Sr. Funeral services will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in Zion Baptist Church, 224 Washington St., Reading, PA 19607. A viewing will be held prior, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in church. Interment will follow services in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA. Auman Funeral Home, Penn St., Reading, has charge. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020