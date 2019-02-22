Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia (Heist) Keeney.

Cynthia L. (Heist) Keeney, 66, of

Wyomissing, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Reading

Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born July 6, 1952, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and

Ruth (Leickel) Heist.

She married Bob Keeney in 1984, and

together they truly celebrated 34 fantastic years together.

A 1970 graduate of Wyomissing Area High School, Cindy attended Kutztown

University and McCann School of Business.

She worked in the Medical Records

Department at Reading Hospital for 20 years, before

"retiring" to raise her family. She loved great music, old movies and antiques, especially fine costume jewelry, and was a regular vendor at Adams Antiques on "Antique Row" in Denver, with her special family of fellow antique dealers.

Cindy had an amazing zest for life, and was loved by

everyone she met. A great listener, she became fast friends with everyone, and became your friend for life by simply being the most kind and genuine person you'd ever meet.

She and Bob were great sports fans together, especially cheering on local high school basketball teams, and was a proud member of the Reading High Basketball Squires Club. And while she could talk sports with anyone, she was also well-versed in politics and current events, locally and worldwide.

She was beautiful inside and out, and never left her house without looking fabulous. In her younger years, her claims to fame were being named Miss Reading Fair 1970, and in being an extra in the movie "Rabbit Run," when it was filmed throughout Berks County.

In addition to her husband, Cindy is survived by her daughter Lauren, Wyomissing; her step-father, Clair Gross, husband of Ruth; and her extended family of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by a daughter Lynn; and a sister, Jeanne Heist.

A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the RHS Basketball Squires Club at 1024 Daisy Drive,

Temple, PA 19560.

Online condolences may be made recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



