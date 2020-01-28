|
?Cynthia Lynn Battle, 57, of Reading, PA went home to be with the Lord and received her angel wings on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the loving wife of James E. Battle to whom she was married for 26 years. Cynthia was born on January 19, 1963, daughter of Elizabeth (Wells) Bell and David V. Davies Sr. and bonus daughter of, Carolyn (Hogan) Davies. After graduating from Reading high school in 1981, she went on to become employed by Sodexo for 35 years in the hospitality industry as a cook where she retired as Manager. After a brief retirement, Cynthia became employed at the Hope Rescue Mission as Manager of the kitchen where she continued to work until her passing. Cooking was her passion and she enjoyed helping people every day. She took great pride in her work and she was a perfectionist. In addition to her cooking, Cynthia was known for her kind heart and giving spirit. She was referred to by many in the community as Aunt Cindy because of her ever lasting effect on the lives of so many people. Cynthia was also a member of Zion Baptist Church where she was the Head Cook in hospitality. Cynthia and James share a stepson, Jason Battle and his wife, Pamela Battle and foster son, Mason Mossman. Cynthia will also be missed by two grandchildren, Stephan Battle and Desiree Battle. Cynthia is also survived by two brothers, David V. Davies Jr. and Walter Wright; special aunt, Joy Davies; dear friend and sister, Rose M. Battle, wife of Kerry Evans; brother-in-law, Michael Battle and his wife, Linda Battle; three nieces that were her heart, Rosalie Evans, Kayla Davies, and Kylee Davies; two nephews, David V. Davies, III and Maurice Battle; two special cousins, Stephanie Burnett and Sherry Wells and special friends, Cherise Dunbar and the Liggs Family. Cynthia will also be missed by a host of aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many life long friends. Cynthia was predeceased by her loving grandfather, Walter S. Davies. Funeral services will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11AM in Zion Baptist Church, 224 Washington St., Reading, PA 19607. A viewing will be held prior from 9 AM to 11 AM in church. Interment will follow services in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA. Auman Funeral Home, Penn St., Reading has charge. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020