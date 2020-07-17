Cynthia L. Davis Cynthia L. Davis, 68, of Shillington, passed away on July 12, 2020 at her home with her loving husband, Larry N. Davis by her side. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William and Grace M. (Gotshall) Kepley. Cynthia was a 1969 Graduate of Reading High School. She went on to work at the Berks County Court House, District Attorney’s office, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed attending Hershey Park, music, television, and spending time with her family. Cynthia was a friend to everyone she met and was always willing to lend a hand. She was predeceased by her brother: William J. Kepley and half-brother: Jack Kepley. She is survived by her husband: Larry N. Davis of Shillington, children: Kerrilyn Blood, wife of Michael of Birdsboro, Richard A. Baker, Jr., husband of Karen of Kutztown, and step-daughter: Angela Davis of Shillington. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alex and Alyssa Blood, step-grandchildren: Hunter and Adalyn Reichard, sister: Beverly M. Reidinger, and sister-in-law: Miriam Kepley of Hallstead, PA Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
