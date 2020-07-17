1/1
Cynthia L. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia L. Davis Cynthia L. Davis, 68, of Shillington, passed away on July 12, 2020 at her home with her loving husband, Larry N. Davis by her side. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William and Grace M. (Gotshall) Kepley. Cynthia was a 1969 Graduate of Reading High School. She went on to work at the Berks County Court House, District Attorney’s office, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed attending Hershey Park, music, television, and spending time with her family. Cynthia was a friend to everyone she met and was always willing to lend a hand. She was predeceased by her brother: William J. Kepley and half-brother: Jack Kepley. She is survived by her husband: Larry N. Davis of Shillington, children: Kerrilyn Blood, wife of Michael of Birdsboro, Richard A. Baker, Jr., husband of Karen of Kutztown, and step-daughter: Angela Davis of Shillington. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alex and Alyssa Blood, step-grandchildren: Hunter and Adalyn Reichard, sister: Beverly M. Reidinger, and sister-in-law: Miriam Kepley of Hallstead, PA Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved