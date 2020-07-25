1/
Cynthia M. (Linette) Alfiero
Cynthia M. (Linette) Alfiero, 62, of St. Lawrence, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in her home. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Gloria L. (Shunk) Linette. She graduated from Reading High School and loved yoga, meditating, music, poetry and cooking. Her favorite thing to do was visit family, especially with Saylor. Cynthia worked as a health aide for social services. Cynthia is survived by her children: Shane M., husband of Jennifer E. (Zechman), Blandon, Jeffrey P., Lancaster, step-son Jeremy J., Blandon; grandchildren Saylor, Gianna and Christian. Also surviving are brothers Jeff, Rick and Scott; and sister Ann Marie. Cynthia is also survived by her former husband and friend Martin T. Alfiero. She is predeceased by her son Christian and brother James. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday August 3 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment is private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
