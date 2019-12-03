|
Dr. Cynthia M. Fiucci, 54, Reading, died Nov. 29 2019, at Temple Hospital. Born in 1964 a daughter to Ronald J. Hall and the late Mae F. Hall. Surviving her Husband Todd A. Fiucci, sons Todd A. Fiucci II and Jack R. Fiucci; daughter Amanda M. Fiucci. She was the Director of Live 'n Learn Centers since 1991. She also taught at Albright College Early Childhood Program. She graduated From Central Catholic High School and then went on to Penn State University, then going on to Nova University in 1994, Florida with her Doctorate in Early Childhood Education. She received her certification for Montessori Method of Education in 1991. She was apart of the education sorority, Phi Delta Kappa, since 1992. Other survivors include her brother Ronald J. Hall Jr. from Reading, Pa. Viewing will be Friday December 6, 2019 11-1pm at Reformation Lutheran Church 3670 Perkiomen Ave. Reading, PA 19606 with services at 1pm. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial. Celebration of Life to be held at Reformation Lutheran Church after Burial. Contributions may be made Giving online: Giving.temple.edu/GiveToTempleHealth Select Temple University Hospital Write in: Temple University Hospital Lung Center Giving by check: Write check out to Temple Institutional Advancement with Temple University Hospital Lung Center In Memo Mail to: Temple Institutional Advancement P.O Box 827651 Philadelphia PA 19182 Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to being serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.aumansinc,com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019