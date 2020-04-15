|
Cynthia M. Hettinger, 45, of Douglassville, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Montrose, she was the daughter of Charles D. Hettinger, Sr., and Sharon L. (Rubincan) Hettinger. She graduated from Oley Valley High School in 1993. Cindy was owner of JnC Crafts, Douglassville, last working in January 2020. Cindy enjoyed painting and making crafts and selling them via Facebook Live. She enjoyed traveling to Disney World and the beach. She loved being active and did not like to sit still. Whenever she entered a room, it always lit up. She touched many hearts during her time here with us. Surviving in addition to her parents are her brothers: Robert L., husband of Cindiliee L. (Williams) Hettinger, Lebanon, Charles D. Hettinger Jr., husband of Tanya (Zangrili), Jersey Shore, and Robert W., husband of Nora A. (Hand) Hettinger, Forksville; and her sisters: Cheryl A. (Hettinger) Miller, fiance of Robert A. Shirey, Bernville, and Deborah L. (Hettinger), wife of Todd R. Blank, Reading. Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020