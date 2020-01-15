|
Cynthia Marie (Philips) Flannery, 63, of Reading, passed away January 13, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Gloria M. (Garman) Philips, Reading and the late Robert C. Philips. She was a Reading High School graduate. For a number of years Cynthia had been employed by Lucent Technologies. She always looked her best-even on her infrequent bad days she looked good. Cynthia was a warm, caring, selfless person who loved her family and dogs especially German Shepherds. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion Craig D. Barker; two children, Dustin V. (Kristy) Vilardo, and Colton W. Flannery, all of Reading; five siblings: Carol Ann (Dr. James S., Jr.) Goodhart, Sheila M. (David) Palmieri-Franks; Sandra Lynn (Terry) Parsons; Brenda L. (Phil) Mell; and Scott C. (Pamela) Philips; and her grandson, Damon Vilardo. Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Berks County K9 Sheriff's Division, 633 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020