Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Flannery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Marie (Philips) Flannery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Marie (Philips) Flannery Obituary
Cynthia Marie (Philips) Flannery, 63, of Reading, passed away January 13, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Gloria M. (Garman) Philips, Reading and the late Robert C. Philips. She was a Reading High School graduate. For a number of years Cynthia had been employed by Lucent Technologies. She always looked her best-even on her infrequent bad days she looked good. Cynthia was a warm, caring, selfless person who loved her family and dogs especially German Shepherds. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion Craig D. Barker; two children, Dustin V. (Kristy) Vilardo, and Colton W. Flannery, all of Reading; five siblings: Carol Ann (Dr. James S., Jr.) Goodhart, Sheila M. (David) Palmieri-Franks; Sandra Lynn (Terry) Parsons; Brenda L. (Phil) Mell; and Scott C. (Pamela) Philips; and her grandson, Damon Vilardo. Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Berks County K9 Sheriff's Division, 633 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -