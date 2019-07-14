Cynthia M. (Haraschak) McCoy, 54, of Herkimer, New York, passed away

peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Utica, New York, with her loving husband, Richard, at her bedside.

Born in Reading on May 26, 1965, she was the daughter of Henry P. and Joan A. (VanGroski) Haraschak.

Cindy and Richard celebrated 25 years of marriage on July 9, 2019. They were married on July 9, 1994, in St.

Ignatius of Loyola R. C. Church, Sinking Spring, Pa.

Cindy was an honor graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1983. She graduated summa cum laude from Mount Aloysius Junior College, Cresson, Cambridge County, with an associate degree in occupational therapy. Cindy received a bachelor's degree from Dominican College of Blauvelt, Orangeburg, New York, in occupational therapy. She was employed by the Reading Hospital, then at the Reading Rehabilitation Hospital on the Stroke Team.

Cindy was a cancer and bone marrow transplant survivor of Hodgkin's Stage IV for 27 years.

Cindy and Richard were advocates of animal anti-cruelty.

In addition to her spouse and parents, she is survived by two brothers, Henry A. Haraschak (Christine); Gary V. Haraschak; nephew, Andrew J. Haraschak (Felicia); and two nieces, Amber J. Haraschak and Alyssa J. Haraschak.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.




