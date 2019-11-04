|
Cynthia M. Nesbitt, 68, of Reading, Pa., formerly of Reading, Mass., Louisville, Ky., and Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., died on Thursday, October 31, at the Reading Hospital Tower Health, in Reading, Pa. Born in Melrose, Mass., on October 15, 1951, she was the daughter of Louise D. (Badaracco) McNall of Stoneham and the late Robert G. McNall. Mrs. Nesbitt was a graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1969 and Forsyth Dental School in Boston, class of 1971. She worked as a dental hygienist at numerous locations in Massachusetts, California, Florida and Kentucky. Mrs. Nesbitt was a member of the Dental Association and the Ikebana Floral Arranging Society. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Nesbitt is survived by her husband, Craig A. Nesbitt; her son, Michael Nesbitt, and his wife, Kathleen, of Virginia Beach, Va.; her daughter, Amy Nesbitt and her husband, Michael Burke, of Swampscott, Mass.; her two grandchildren, Tyler Robert and Caroline Mae Nesbitt; and her two brothers, David G. McNall and his wife, Erin, of Barrington, N.H.; and John J. McNall and his wife, Maria, of No. Reading, Mass. Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Wednesday, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a funeral mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10:00 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, Office of University Advancement, 179 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, www. alumni.mcphs.edu (Boston campus).
