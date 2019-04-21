Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Noecker.

Cynthia A. Noecker, 63, of Spring

Township, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Barbara A. (Seaman) Noecker, at home, and the late Roger C. Noecker. Cynthia was a

1973 graduate of Reading High School and a 1977 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in social welfare.

She was last employed for 26 years as an Unemployment Claims Interviewer at PA Department of Labor & Industry,

Unemployment Compensation Section,

Allentown, Pa., retiring in 2006.

Cynthia was a member of New Beginnings Charis

Fellowship Church in Myerstown.

She was preceded in death by one aunt and four uncles on her mother's side, and two aunts and three uncles on her father's side and their respective spouses.

Cynthia is also survived by one aunt, Bette (Seaman) Bodek and many cousins and their extended families.

Memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Dr. Keith A. Shearer will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View

Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New

Beginnings Charis Fellowship Church, 430 East Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067 in memory of Ms. Cynthia A. Noecker. Online condolences may be made at






