Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Reformation Lutheran Church
3670 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Reformation Lutheran Church
3670 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
Cynthia (Kasprzak) O'Leary Obituary

Cynthia R. O'Leary, 50, passed away

August 26, 2019, in her West Lawn

residence.

She was the wife of Kaj D. O'Leary. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of David and Rita (Shaaber) Kasprzak, of Muhlenberg Township. She was employed as a teachers aide for the Yocum Institute and was a member of Reformation

Lutheran Church.

She is also survived by a daughter, Jessica R. O'Leary, of West Lawn; a son, David P. O'Leary, of West Lawn; two brothers, Christopher Kasprzak and Anthony Kasprzak; two sisters, Caroline Kasprzak and Theresa Schaeffer; two grandchildren, Allie and Jordan; and by her in-laws, Paul and Nancy O'Leary, and Judy and Herb Zettlemoyer.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Kaja B. O'Leary; and by grandsons, Noah O'Leary and Skyler Reed.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m., in

Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Burial will be in Gethsemane

Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their condolences on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., 910 Chestnut Street, Reading, and again on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 6931 Arlington Rd., Suite 200, Bethesda, MD 2081

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019
