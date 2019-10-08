|
Cynthia M. Oberholtzer Cynthia M. Oberholtzer, 60, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of Clinton J. Oberholtzer to whom she was married to in July 1980. She was born in Lebanon on December 10, 1958, a daughter of Alma Weaver Sweigart of Myerstown and the late Wilmer Sweigart. Cynthia was a homemaker and helped with the family business, Oberholtzer Growers and Greenhouse. She was a member of the Harmony Christian Fellowship of Myerstown. Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are children, Amy Eshleman and husband Harlan of Sayre, PA; David Oberholtzer and wife Kelly of Dornsife, PA; Merle Oberholtzer and wife Sierra of Lancaster; Rachel Oberholtzer at home; Rebecca Oberholtzer at home; Jonathan Oberholtzer and wife Sara of Womelsdorf; Hannah Oberholtzer; Micah Oberholtzer; Daniel Oberholtzer and Nathan Oberholtzer all at home; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Anthony Sweigart and wife Lydia of MS.; Wilbur Sweigart and wife Rhoda of Richland; Melvin Sweigart and wife Wilma of SC; sisters, Cheryl Weaver and husband Darvin of Jonestown; Carol Witmer and husband Daryl of Bernville. She was preceded in death by sons, Jay Paul Oberholtzer and Timothy Oberholtzer. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 am in Swatara Mennonite Church, 10 Camp Swatara Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the Harmony Christian Fellowship Cemetery. Viewing on Thursday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Swatara Mennonite Church. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019