Cynthia Reed
Cynthia K. Reed, 62, of Fleetwood passed away in her home August 29, 2020. Born in Reading she was the daughter of Clayton S. and Mary A.(Angstadt) Reed. Cynthia, known to most as “Cindy,” was a proud employee at Prospectus Berco for 41 years, where she enjoyed serving Meals on Wheels, participating in community events, and going for walks with coworkers. Committed to some of her favorite films, Cindy memorized scenes from The Sound of Music, which got its fame during her childhood. Her love for movies was extended to television, and she spent countless hours watching All in the Family and attended tv broadcasted church services on Sunday mornings. She also enjoyed playing records with her cousins, grandparents, and younger brother as children. Cindy was a family woman. She lived and spent the majority of free time with her parents and was next-door neighbors with her brother and his family. She often spent evenings going for walks with her mom or at her dad’s workshop up the street. Cindy’s enthusiasm for life could be seen in her jokes with friends and family and her highly contagious smile. In addition to her parents, Cynthia is survived by brother, Steven C. and wife Lori A. of Fleetwood; nieces, Margo Reed and Jenna Reed of Fleetwood. Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Prospectus Berco 840 Williams Lane #1, Reading, PA 19604. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Kutztown in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
