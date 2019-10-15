|
Cynthia L. (Kneasel) Stewart Cynthia L. Stewart (Kneasel), 60, of Robeson Township, went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with her son on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was the loving wife for over 41 years to her husband Carl L. Stewart. Born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late George Kneasel and Althea Kneasel (Heckman). Cindy was a part of the Twin Valley class of 1977 and worked as a commercial lending agent for National Penn Bank for over 21 years. She was a 14-year member of Robeson Lutheran Church and was an avid cross-stitcher & quilter, being a member of the Quilt Makers of Boyertown. She was also a quilt-maker for her church. Throughout her life Cindy enjoyed traveling, camping and loved the sight of flowers. Volunteering through the Opportunity House in Reading was also a large part of her life & for over 15 years she dedicated her time to help feed the homeless. In addition to her husband, Cindy is survived by her stepbrother, Terry Kneasel, husband of Karen, of Palmyra and her sister, Sue Prowell, husband of Mark, of Glenmore. Predeceasing Cynthia is her son, Jason A. Stewart.Funeral Service will be held in Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton PA 19540, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Robeson Lutheran Church cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Robeson Lutheran Church Thursday 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Robeson Lutheran Church, or The Opportunity House, 430 N 2 Street, Reading, PA 19601, in memory of Mrs. Cynthia L. Stewart. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019