Cynthia Diane Weaver, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home
surrounded by her loving husband and
family.
She was born to Pressley Day and the late Barbara (Lucas) Garnett on March 28, 1959, in Reading, Pa. Cynthia received her formal education in the Reading public school system. She graduated from Reading High School in 1977.
Cynthia worked as a teacher assistant in the St. Albin School. She was a member of the Juneteenth Committee, where she was honored for her service. Sister Weaver was an active member in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Reading, Pa., where she served as a Deaconess and
Missionary. Cynthia loved arts, crafts, planting flowers,
floral arranging and animals.
Surviving to cherish her loving memory are her husband of 29 years, Hermond L. Weaver; four children: a son, Ellyso "Will" Weaver; and three daughters: Alicia Weaver, Shannon Williams, and Latisha Mahone (James), all of Reading, Pa.; four sisters; Beverly L. Chisholm (Oliver), of Texas; Dorothy A. Moore (Torrey), of Georgia; Linda
Anthony (Michael), of Pottstown, Pa; and Daytrell Wheeler (Dayton), of Pottstown, Pa; eight grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Cynthia was predeceased by her stepfather, John T.
Garnett; sister, Cheryl Garnett; and her loving mother,
Barbara Garnett.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th Street, with the Reverend Jerry Jones presiding. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park following the service. Ministry of Comfort is
entrusted to Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading, PA, 19601.