Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 372-5454
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
436 S. 7th Street
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
436 S. 7th Street
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia (Garnett) Weaver


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia (Garnett) Weaver Obituary

Cynthia Diane Weaver, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home

surrounded by her loving husband and

family.

She was born to Pressley Day and the late Barbara (Lucas) Garnett on March 28, 1959, in Reading, Pa. Cynthia received her formal education in the Reading public school system. She graduated from Reading High School in 1977.

Cynthia worked as a teacher assistant in the St. Albin School. She was a member of the Juneteenth Committee, where she was honored for her service. Sister Weaver was an active member in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Reading, Pa., where she served as a Deaconess and

Missionary. Cynthia loved arts, crafts, planting flowers,

floral arranging and animals.

Surviving to cherish her loving memory are her husband of 29 years, Hermond L. Weaver; four children: a son, Ellyso "Will" Weaver; and three daughters: Alicia Weaver, Shannon Williams, and Latisha Mahone (James), all of Reading, Pa.; four sisters; Beverly L. Chisholm (Oliver), of Texas; Dorothy A. Moore (Torrey), of Georgia; Linda

Anthony (Michael), of Pottstown, Pa; and Daytrell Wheeler (Dayton), of Pottstown, Pa; eight grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Cynthia was predeceased by her stepfather, John T.

Garnett; sister, Cheryl Garnett; and her loving mother,

Barbara Garnett.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th Street, with the Reverend Jerry Jones presiding. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park following the service. Ministry of Comfort is

entrusted to Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading, PA, 19601.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now