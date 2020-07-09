1/
Cyril C. Arnold
Cyril C. “Sonny” “Cy” Arnold, 86, Jonestown, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Joanne R. (Wenrich) Arnold, and they celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in December. Born in Lebanon on September 13, 1933, he was the son of the late C. Cyril and Mary (Kovach) Arnold. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and went on to Penn State. He enjoyed farming, travelling, and going to the casino. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Keith husband of Jody Arnold of Wernersville, Douglas Arnold of Kingstown, GA, Cassandra wife of Dave Johnson and Todd husband of Kim Arnold of Santa Rosa, CA; step-daughter Tammy Borger of Jonestown; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren; siblings Jack husband of Betsy Arnold of Schaefferstown, Joe Arnold of FL and sister-in-law Elsie Arnold of Lebanon, Mary E. wife of John Allwein of Lebanon, Margaret wife of Abram Brandt of Hershey, Edward Arnold of Harrisburg, Mildred wife of David Rogers of Annville, Michael husband of Suzette Arnold of Lebanon, Philip husband of Sandra Arnold of Lebanon, Agnus wife of David Norman of Liberty and Cecilia wife of Kevin Myers of Jonestown. He is preceded in death by a Brother Richard Arnold C.S.C and a sister-in-law Patricia Arnold. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment with military honors will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
