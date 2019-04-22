Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cyril Lendacki.

Cyril J. Lendacki, 92, of Oley, died April 19, 2019, at Lutheran Home at Topton,

Longswamp Township. He was the loving husband of Pauline (Levengood) Lendacki, to whom he was married August 5, 1950.

Born May 17, 1926, in Oley Furnace, he was a son of the late John and Annie (Lendacki) Lendacki.

Cyril was a 1944 graduate of Oley High School. He

attended East Stroudsburg College from 1945-1946 and

ultimately earned his teaching certificate from Temple University in 1974.

He was self-employed in painting and decorating for 57 years. Cyril was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

He wrote the nationally accepted painting and decorating courses for the state of Pennsylvania. Cyril served on the organizing committee for the Berks Vo-Tech System, where he also taught for 10 years. He was the first painting and decorating teacher to teach at that level.

After retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States by travel trailer, enjoying the many natural, scenic wonders.

He especially enjoyed his three granddaughters and grandson, as he taught them gardening and orchard care, and spent time vacationing with them in Ocean City, Md.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four children: Stephen J. Lendacki, companion of Mary Ellen Lash, of Oley; Sandra E., wife of Robert S. Plenderleith, of Spring Township; Michael J., husband of Barbara Lendacki, of Bedford, Pa.; and Victoria A., wife of David Bristol, of

Winston Salem, N.C.

There are also four grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of Jay Pantone, Marcie Lendacki, Jonathan Pillion and Codie Lendacki; two stepgrandsons, Devin Plenderleith and Travis Plenderleith; and three step-great-grandchildren: Damian, Kadence and Theodore Plenderleith.

Cyril was preceded in death by his daughter, Irene M. Lendacki, who died in 2012.

The second youngest of eleven children, Cyril was

preceded in death by all his siblings.

Prayer Services will be held Thursday, April 25th at 11 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main St., Oley. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



