D. Alan Reighley III, 79, of West Lawn,

formerly of Newberry, S.C., went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019, at Reading

Hospital.

Alan was born on August 29, 1939, in Laurens, S.C., and grew up in Newberry, S.C.

Alan retired in 1996, after serving over 30 years as a

special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Mich., Philadelphia, Pa.,

Reading, Pa., and Allentown, Pa.

He attended Newberry College and received his

bachelor's degree from Strayer University. Alan was an avid golfer and loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan, and enjoyed

reading and spending time with family and friends. He

remained active with the G-Boys network, and was an

active member of the West Lawn United Methodist Church.

Alan is survived by his wife, Mabel S. Reighley, West Lawn, formerly Newberry, S.C., with whom he would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on July 3. Also surviving is his daughter, Kimberly A. Reighley, of Wilmington, Del., wife of Douglas McNames, and their daughter, Shannon L. McNames; his daughter, Donna R. Ayala, of Leesport, wife of Juan, their daughter, Margaret, Bethlehem, and their son, Aaron; his son, Christopher L. Reighley, Lago Vista, Texas, husband of Melody, and their son, Connor, and daughter, Delaney; and his brother, Daniel S. Reighley, Westminster, S.C.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, D. Alan Reighley Jr.; his mother, Charlotte Eugenia Reighley; his sister, Charlotte A. Reighley; brother, Samuel C. Reighley; and granddaughter, Colleen L. McNames.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., Reading, PA 19609, officiated by Reverend Dr. Jeffrey A. Raffauf and Reverend Terry Cooney, followed by a luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alan's

honor may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church at the address above.

