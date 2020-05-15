D. "Joyce" Hidalgo, 87, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, May 13th, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville. Joyce was born in Reading, on August 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Dorothy M. (Gehret) and John H. Davis. She is survived by a brother, John (Jack) Davis (husband of Margaret),Texas. She was the widow of her NE Junior High/RHS love Richard R. "Dick" Hidalgo, Sr., who passed away in 1986. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Joyce was secretary of Reading High School class of 1950 and Reunion Committee Member. Joyce worked as an office manager for Van Bennett Food Co., retiring in 1997. Joyce is survived by a daughter, Susan A. Hidalgo (Cook), a son, Richard R. Hidalgo, Jr. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey M. Hidalgo, in 2004. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Robbyn M. Hidalgo, of California. She is also survived by 2 grandsons Tyler A. Flood, Sr. (husband of Brandee) and Collin A. Flood (husband of Jessica); 2 granddaughters Hayley M. Hidalgo and Natalie M. Hidalgo and 4 great grandchildren Tyler A. Flood, Jr., Andie L. Flood, Nico J. Flood, and Arianna Bussiere. She was predeceased by a daughter Marcie in 1963 and a granddaughter Gabrielle in 1998. Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.