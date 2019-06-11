D. Scott Wolfe, 74, passed away June 9, 2019, in his Bern Township residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Patricia "Trish" (Fritz) Wolfe.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late David Raymond and Lottie (Althouse) Wolfe.

He was a graduate of Ohio State University and Philadelphia Textiles. Scott was owner and operator of Mountain Road Textile. He was an animal lover who found pleasure in watching birds and being with his dogs. Scott loved his family and was selflessly devoted to them. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Shane Bennett and Erick, husband of Talitha Wolfe, all of Reading; two sisters, Lynn Mast, Wyomissing, and Leah Clancy,

Atlanta, Ga.; and his daughter-in-law, Stacey Wolfe. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jack Bennett, Bridgette Bennett, Elle Bennett, Lyla Wolfe and Tristan Wolfe.

He was predeceased by his son, Alexander Scott Wolfe, who died on March 24, 2018.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, 19611. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the

funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



