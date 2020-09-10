Dale A. Sweigart Dale A. Sweigart, 76, of Reading, passed away Thursday, September 10th, at Penn State Health, St. Joseph. Dale was born in Reading, on July 22, 1944, a son of the late Hattie (Grumbling) and Clarence Sweigart. He was the husband of Patricia H. Sweigart. Dale worked for the City of Reading Fire Department, for 18 years. Dale was a longtime former president of Hillside Playground and started Christmas on the Mountain. He enjoyed fishing and the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by a daughter, Carol A., wife of Tim Mikosz, of Muhlenberg Twp.; two sons Keith A., husband of Tina Sweigart, of Muhlenberg Twp. and Robert A., husband of Meshel Sweigart, of Florida. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren Services and interment are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
968 Postal Rd. Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109.