Dale J. Schell Dale J. Schell, Jr., 64, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 in his residence. His wife Margaret J. “Peggy” Schell passed away 1-24-2018. He was born in Reading on November 19, 1955 a son of the late Dale J. Schell Sr. and Fern (Kohman) Kulp. Dale was a heavy equipment operator for Western Berks Landfill for over 20 years last working June 16. He is survived by his daughter, Angela and her husband Chris Lattemann, brother Daniel R. Schell (Linda), sisters; Barbara Stettenbauer, Susan Bruno, Ann Kolasinski, Janet Hipszer, and granddaughter, Genevieve Lattemann. Dale was predeceased by siblings; Leon Herber Jr., Richard Herber, Helen Herber, Debra Kieffer, Edward Herber, and Paul Schell. Services are private. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com