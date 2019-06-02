Dale L. Kendall, 75, of Mohnton, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at home,

surrounded by loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of Sharon A. (Killian) Kendall for 55 years. Born in

Reading, he was the son of the late Lewis and Miriam (Hill) Kendall.

Dale was a 1961 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. After graduation, he entered the plumbing

apprentice program at vo-tech. He started to work at

Lincoln Plumbing and Heating in Reading where he

received his journeyman license and eventually his master plumbing license. In the 1980s he purchased Lincoln Plumbing and Heating. He was the owner operator until his illness prevented him from working. At one time Dale was a volunteer fireman with the West Wyomissing Fire Co. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Grill and the Wolverine Gun Club in Tioga County, Pa. He

enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Brad A. Kendall, companion of Michelle Yeingst, of Mohnton; and Tammy L., wife of Keith Naugle, of Mohnton. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Trista N., wife of Mitchell Wood, of Sinking Spring; Chase A. Kendall, Bret A. Kendall and Josh A. Kendall, all of Mohnton; great-granddaughter, Mya C. Kendall; and a brother, Kevin P., husband of

Michele Kendall, of Virginia Beach, Va.

He was predeceased by a brother and his wife, Cary W. and Sylvia Kendall.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from Christ (Yocom's) Lutheran Church, 841 Philadelphia Avenue, Reading, PA 19607, with Pastor Rachael C. Dietz,

officiating. Friends may greet the family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.Interment will follow the service at Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Penn State Cancer Institute at Hershey Medical Center, 400 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



