Dale E. Machmer, 72, of Centre Twp., passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Carolyn M. (Dietrich) Machmer. They were married on June 7, 1969 and celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in Centre Twp., he was the son of the late Forrest S. and Mildred V. (Baer) Machmer. Dale was a life-long farmer in Centre Twp. He enjoyed flea markets and having a stand at the Leesport Market. Dale was a member of Central Berk Fire Company. In previous years, he and his wife enjoyed hoe-downing. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Gregory D. Machmer; and Mathew M. Machmer, husband of Cassandra, both of Centre Twp.; and seven grandchildren: Michael, Brandon, Owen, Adam, Elyssa, Alexis and Mackenzie (aka #2). Dale is also survived by his siblings: Ruth Marko, widow of John; Forrest A. Machmer, husband of Janet; Mary Jane Quillman, widow of Carl; and Evelyn Hoppes, wife of Howard. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Machmer, husband of Darlene. Services will be held on Friday, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Central Berks Fire Company, 111 Callowhill Street, P.O. Box 306, Centerport, PA 19516. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
