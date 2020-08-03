Dale R. Bennecoff Dale R. Bennecoff, 66, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sharon S. (Fegely) Bennecoff. The couple married in Maxatawny on May 1, 1976. Born in Reading on November 25, 1953, he was a son of the late Richard S. and Marie K. (Gruber) Bennecoff. Dale was a 1971 graduate of Hamburg High School and went on to McCann Business School in Reading. He was employed with Bob White Foods for over 20 years. At the same time he was a bar tender at Shoemakersville Fire Company. Lastly, he was employed with Pocono ProFoods as a food company salesman. He was a member of Shoemakersville Fire Co. and did financial work for them. He was also a former member of Lyons Fire Co. and Leesport Fire Co. He enjoyed photography and was always taking pictures. Dale liked to watch NASCAR during the Jeff Gordon years and enjoyed a round of golf. He was an umpire and coached baseball. He also enjoyed white water rafting in West Virginia. Dale loved family vacations to Florida and traveling around the world to visit his son, Kevin. Dale was a member of Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny where he was a Youth Group leader for 50 years, sang on the choir, was on the Church Council and taught Sunday School. In addition to his wife, Sharon, Dale is survived by two children: Kevin M. Bennecoff of Ft. Myers, Fl and Amy L. Bennecoff-Ginsburg and her husband, Jacob of Ambler and three grandchildren: Asher, Leah and Giselle Ginsburg. Also surviving is Dale’s twin sister, Gail D. (Bennecoff) Perdoch and her husband, James of Mountain Top; mother-in-law, Jeanette Fegely of Maxatawny; brother-in-law, Lowell Thomas of Hamburg; and two sisters-in-law, Lori (Fegely) Alesi and her husband, Shane of Kutztown and Brenda (Fegely) Snyder and her husband, Harry of Kutztown and many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins; and also Bella, the family dog. Dale is predeceased by a sister, Barbara M. (Bennecoff) Thomas; father-in-law Frederick Fegely. A graveside service will be at 10am on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Zion Union Cemetery Maxatawny, 329 Church Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530. For health and safety, please arrive wearing a mask and maintain social distance. Bring a chair and an umbrella, we will provide water and hand sanitizer. Please, dress casually. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Youth Group at Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny, 329 Church Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared and services will be streaming live and can be viewed at a later time at www.burkeydriscoll.com