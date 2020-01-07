|
|
Dale C. Runkle, 86, of West Brunswick Twp., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was the fiancé and loving companion for 31 years of Shirley A. DeLong. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Emrich) Runkle. He graduated from Auburn High School. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Auburn. Dale worked as a machinist for ASH Pump, Hamburg, and handled water treatment for Port Clinton, Auburn, and Deer Lake until retirement. He was a member of the Auburn Fish and Game, The Dutchman’s Rod & Gun Club, Auburn. He was an avid hunter and also loved to golf. Surviving in addition to his fiancé is a sister, Dawn (Runkle) Weston, Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving caregivers: Linda Senft, Heather Sites, and Amanda Heckman. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean E. (Bailey) Runkle, died May 27, 1967; his son, Randall D. “Randy” Runkle, died March 19, 2018; and his other brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Auburn. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020