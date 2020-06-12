Dallas DeLong

Dallas P. DeLong, 87, of Mertztown passed away June 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Maurene A. (Eck) DeLong. Born in Kutztown the son of the late Jacob H. and Florence A. (Wolf) Delong. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1950 and served four years in the U.S. Navy. Dallas was a member of Grace Church, Kutztown and the American Legion, Topton. He is survived by son; Marc D. of Mertztown, daughter; Lisa D. wife of Kerry P. Dibler of Mertztown, grandson; Joey B. Dibler and wife, Kristin of Reading, great granddaughters; Layla J., Marlee P, Cassidy R. Dibler of Reading; brother; Allen C. husband of Carol, sisters; Ruth A. wife of Truman Brandt , Mary L. Moses, and Judy L. Wagaman. He was predeceased by brother Yale J. Delong. Graveside services with military honors Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Grace Church 421 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530 or the American Legion Post 217, Honor Guard 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store