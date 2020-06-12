Dallas DeLong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dallas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dallas P. DeLong, 87, of Mertztown passed away June 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Maurene A. (Eck) DeLong. Born in Kutztown the son of the late Jacob H. and Florence A. (Wolf) Delong. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1950 and served four years in the U.S. Navy. Dallas was a member of Grace Church, Kutztown and the American Legion, Topton. He is survived by son; Marc D. of Mertztown, daughter; Lisa D. wife of Kerry P. Dibler of Mertztown, grandson; Joey B. Dibler and wife, Kristin of Reading, great granddaughters; Layla J., Marlee P, Cassidy R. Dibler of Reading; brother; Allen C. husband of Carol, sisters; Ruth A. wife of Truman Brandt , Mary L. Moses, and Judy L. Wagaman. He was predeceased by brother Yale J. Delong. Graveside services with military honors Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Grace Church 421 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530 or the American Legion Post 217, Honor Guard 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved