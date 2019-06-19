Dalton J. Buehrer, 24, of Laureldale, died suddenly on Friday evening, June 14, 2019, at home.

Born May 5, 1995, in Reading, he was the son of Tisa R. (Smith) Buehrer, Reading, and James J. Buehrer, Laureldale. Dalton loved fixing things and building things. He enjoyed music and playing video games. He had attended Muhlenberg High School.

In addition to his mother and father, Dalton is survived by his brother, Randy S. Buehrer, Laureldale; his sister, Cheyann T. Buehrer, Laureldale; his maternal grand-parents, Debra L. Seip, Reading; and Randy K. Smith,

Reading; and his paternal grandparents, Vanessa M. Buehrer, Richmond Township; and Vicki J. and Ricky D. Schlegel, Temple. He is also survived by his paternal great-grandfather, Richard G. Buehrer, Shoemakersville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dalton was preceded in death by his paternal grand-father, Steven R. Buehrer.

Funeral services for Dalton will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family, in care of Walbert Funeral Home, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

