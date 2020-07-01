Damon B. Casantini Damon B. Casantini, 50 of Lower Alsace Twp., passed away on June 28th in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Danielle R. (Henry) Casantini for 2 1/2 years and friends for 22 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of Helen R. (Adams) Snyder of Shoemakersville, PA., and the late Joseph B. Casantini. Damon was a graduate of Govenor Mifflin High School and received bis Bachelors Degree from Kutztown University and later his Masters Degree in 2012. He had worked for Apple Computers as a home advisor and was a tier 2 customer support specialist and mentor. He was a SCA member and enjoyed fencing and loved star wars, games comic books and hiking. He is survived in addition to his wife and mother by a sister in law, Angela Henry of Lancaster, PA. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to: CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com