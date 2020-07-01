1/1
Damon B. Casantini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Damon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Damon B. Casantini Damon B. Casantini, 50 of Lower Alsace Twp., passed away on June 28th in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Danielle R. (Henry) Casantini for 2 1/2 years and friends for 22 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of Helen R. (Adams) Snyder of Shoemakersville, PA., and the late Joseph B. Casantini. Damon was a graduate of Govenor Mifflin High School and received bis Bachelors Degree from Kutztown University and later his Masters Degree in 2012. He had worked for Apple Computers as a home advisor and was a tier 2 customer support specialist and mentor. He was a SCA member and enjoyed fencing and loved star wars, games comic books and hiking. He is survived in addition to his wife and mother by a sister in law, Angela Henry of Lancaster, PA. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, July 6th at 6:00 PM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to: CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved