Damon Michael Weber, 40, of

Muhlenberg Twp., passed away on March 1, 2019.

Damon was born on April 21, 1978, in Reading, Pa., to Stephen and Maryanne

Weber. He was a 1997 graduate of Governor Mifflin H.S. and a member of the swim and polo teams. His interests in swimming lead him to work as a lifeguard, swim instructor and swim team coach.

Damon was loving, caring and hard-working. Damon's creative spirit was expressed through drawing, carving and working with his hands.

Whether he was snowboarding, riding his BMX bikes, working on cars or spending time with his friends and

family, Damon's loving personality was always present. He loved raising and caring for animals and was actively

involved in dog rescue programs.

Damon will forever be remembered by his parents; brothers and sisters: Nick (Kelley), Ian (Kia), Amanda (Germano), Hilary and Ashley; nieces and nephew: Aly, Keeghan, Mia, Emy; extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Central Pennsylvania Chapter-Harrisburg, 600 Corporate Circle, 103 Harrisburg, PA 17010; email: [email protected]; 717-671-4000; "Great Strides Events."

