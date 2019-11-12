Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
Dan H. Eck, 81, of Mertztown, died Monday, November 11, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Strunk) Eck. They were married September 16, 1961. Born in Longswamp Township, he was a son of the late James W., Sr. and Marie J. (Schwartz) Eck. Dan was a member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, Mertztown. Dan honorably and faithfully served our country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Eck was employed as a maintenance worker at Air Products and Chemicals Corporation, Inc., Trexlertown, for 15 years until his retirement in 2003. Prior, he worked on the assembly line at Mack Trucks, Macungie, for 11 years. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, playing quoits, spending time with family and friends, especially attending sporting events of his grandsons and great grandchildren. Dan was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton, National Rifle Association, Alburtis and Kutztown Rod and Gun Clubs, and Lyons Fire Company. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 58 years, Barbara, Dan is survived by a daughter, Yvonne B. (Eck) wife of James A. Stettler, Kutztown; and a son, Barry D., husband of Coralie (Lahr) Eck, Mertztown. Other survivors include a twin sister, Ann E. (Eck) widow of Edwin Weidner, Kutztown. There are three grandsons: James A., II, husband of Amanda E. E. (Wright) Stettler; Nathan J., husband of Megan K. A. (Adams) Stettler; and Weylin B. Eck; and six great grandchildren: Noah, Abigail, Andrew, Jase, Caleb, and Jackson Stettler. SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Dan's life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Dr. Katherine E. Brearley, officiating. Interment in Longswamp Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. CONTRIBUTIONS: Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
